CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3,844.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.01, for a total value of $6,840,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,656 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -430.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $176.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

