Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,655 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,655 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

View Our Latest Report on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.