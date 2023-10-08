Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,965 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.