Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

