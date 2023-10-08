Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,494 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.