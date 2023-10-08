Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

