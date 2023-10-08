Contrasting Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) & Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pola Orbis has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pola Orbis and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pola Orbis $1.63 billion N/A $106.78 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 1.97 $35.92 million $0.45 13.45

Profitability

Pola Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

This table compares Pola Orbis and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pola Orbis N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 13.87% 16.47% 14.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pola Orbis and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pola Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.62%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Pola Orbis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Pola Orbis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pola Orbis

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves in the management and operation of buildings. It sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free stores, Internet, and cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia. The company also holds interests in exploration and development properties in Ecuador, Serbia, and Canada. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

