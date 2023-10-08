Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

CGEN stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Compugen by 793.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 95,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Compugen by 47.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Compugen by 252.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Compugen by 49.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

