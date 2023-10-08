Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Compass Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $28.81.
Compass Group Company Profile
