Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Compass Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

