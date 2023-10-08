Comparing Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) & FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) and FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and FBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 5.75 $854.80 million $7.90 46.48 FBC N/A N/A N/A -0.20 0.00

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lululemon Athletica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 11.40% 44.47% 25.80% FBC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.4% of FBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lululemon Athletica and FBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 1 3 23 1 2.86 FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus target price of $441.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats FBC on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness- inspired accessories and footwear. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets; interactive workout platform; yoga and fitness studios, university campus retailers, and other partners; license and supply arrangements; recommerce; and temporary locations, as well as through mobile apps and lululemon.com e-commerce website. It has operations in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, France, Ireland, Spain, Malaysia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

