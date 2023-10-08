Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, September 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,651,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 14,312.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,568,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after buying an additional 1,557,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,119,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after buying an additional 1,056,834 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,564,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

