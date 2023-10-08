Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

