Channel Wealth LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Channel Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after buying an additional 305,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.