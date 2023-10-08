Channel Wealth LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

