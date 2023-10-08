Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on CERS
Cerus Trading Down 5.0 %
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cerus
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.