Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Cerus Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

