Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $633.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 230,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,570,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 230,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,290 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,316 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

