Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

