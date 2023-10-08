Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 87.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

ABCB stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

