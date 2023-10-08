Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.