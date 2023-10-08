Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

