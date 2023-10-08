Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.77. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Shares of Broadway Financial are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
