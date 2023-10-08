Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.77. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Shares of Broadway Financial are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

