Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock worth $1,722,034. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

