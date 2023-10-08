Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $178,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.