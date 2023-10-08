Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

