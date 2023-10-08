Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

