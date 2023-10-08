Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

