Arlington Partners LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $217.23 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $208.96 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.94 and a 200-day moving average of $244.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

