Arlington Partners LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $47.44 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

