Arlington Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

