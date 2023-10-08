Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1,598.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

STZ stock opened at $236.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

