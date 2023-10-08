AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $445.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.30. The company has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $449.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

