AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.