AM Investment Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

CAT opened at $266.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.