AM Investment Strategies LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $217.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.