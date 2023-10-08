ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Danske raised ALK-Abelló A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It product portfolio include GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDACURE, and ITULAZAX for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.
