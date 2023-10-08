Albion Financial Group UT Takes $762,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,521 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BKLN opened at $20.91 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

