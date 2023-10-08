Albion Financial Group UT Sells 265 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in NIKE were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.