Albion Financial Group UT Sells 1,782 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $56.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

