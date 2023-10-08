Albion Financial Group UT Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
