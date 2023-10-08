Albion Financial Group UT Purchases 1,112 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 111,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000.

SOXX stock opened at $480.19 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

