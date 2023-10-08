Albion Financial Group UT Invests $415,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,643.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

