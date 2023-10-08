Albion Financial Group UT Invests $28,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $456.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

