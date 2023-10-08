Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

