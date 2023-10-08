Albion Financial Group UT Buys 259 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $576.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.06. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

