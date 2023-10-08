3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $164,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 103,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 25,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

