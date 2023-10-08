2,087 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,087 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 725,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,432,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $226,173,000 after buying an additional 394,651 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Walmart by 137.0% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 8,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

