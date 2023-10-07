Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

