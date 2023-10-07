Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day moving average is $527.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

