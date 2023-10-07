Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UNP opened at $202.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

