Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,056 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $153.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.